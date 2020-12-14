Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gerald Thomas McCarthy, 57, was arrested and charged after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

McCarthy was arrested Sunday in Morgantown after police say the victim’s mother contacted police.

McCarthy and the victim communicated via Facebook Messenger and began talking in September, according to the police report.

In an interview with police, the victim said the alleged assault happened multiple times since October.

McCarthy is charged with third degree sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer, among other charges.

