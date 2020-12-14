Advertisement

Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times

Gerald Thomas McCarthy
Gerald Thomas McCarthy(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gerald Thomas McCarthy, 57, was arrested and charged after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

McCarthy was arrested Sunday in Morgantown after police say the victim’s mother contacted police.

McCarthy and the victim communicated via Facebook Messenger and began talking in September, according to the police report.

In an interview with police, the victim said the alleged assault happened multiple times since October.

McCarthy is charged with third degree sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer, among other charges.

