Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped in Jane Lew to pick up Christmas letters.

The Jane Lew Lions Club reached out to Santa to create a socially distant event for children.

Santa and his elves held a drive through visit at WVU Jackson’s Mill 4H Camp.

Santa said it’s important to still make time for the children during the pandemic.

Families were able to drive by and chat with Santa from their car. Each child was also given a special goody bag.

