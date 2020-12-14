Thomas Hallie “Tom Tom” Hartman, 64, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on October 21, 1956, a son of the late Thomas Halstead “Tommy” and Thelma Gatrell Hartman.Tom was married on June 14, 1980, to Cheryl L. Rollins Hartman, who resides at their home in Pennsboro.Mr. Hartman is also survived by his son, Shawn Hartman and fiancé Katie Anderson of Clarksburg; his grandson, Corey Hartman and his mother Traci Hartman of Pittsburgh, PA; one brother, John Richard Bartlett of Kingwood; nieces and nephews, Mary Bartlett, Josh Bartlett, Trisha Wilhite and husband Martin, Rob Fraraccio and wife Laura, Michael Fraraccio, Joshua Searfass and wife Dianna, Matthew Searfass and wife Melissa, Tiffany Rollins, Tab Rollins, and Hunter Rollins as well as several great nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Debbie Fraraccio and husband Butch of Rowlett, TX, and Michelle Searfass Hibbs of Mt. Clare, who was also his caregiver during his last days; and one brother-in-law, David Rollins of Clarksburg. Also surviving are his cousins, Kay and Nancy; his best friends, Johnny Beto, Jimmy Guzzi, Mark Wright, Richie Dolan and several others. He also leaves behind his dogs, Marley and Molly and his grand dog, Lucy.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sue and Robert Rollins; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Searfass and Randy Hibbs. Tom was a Green Beret in the 82nd airborne division in the U.S. Army. He formerly worked for Eastern Airlines in Naples, Florida, where he painted airplanes. He also worked as a private investigator for many years.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to House Calls of Ritchie County.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Honoring his wishes, Tom will be cremated following the visitation. A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced at Tom and Cheryl’s home in Pennsboro.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

