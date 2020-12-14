Advertisement

Toys for Tots in Randolph County

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Local church teamed up with the Phil Gainer Community Center to make Christmas better for Randolph County children.

New Community Church of Elkins decided to collect unwrapped toys for those in need.

Bobby Benavides said their church’s focus on love for others drove them to participate in the Toys for Tots cause.

“As a church we have a real desire to serve our community, love our community and love the kids in our community,” he said.

Benavides added the church hoped to bring joy to children.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,066 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
Economic recovery from Morgantown Mylan Pharmaceuticals closure could last years
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority
Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.
Chemical used for the first time when Belle plant exploded
The color-coded map will stand for the next week.
WVDE Color Coded Map: Orange and Gold counties populate North Central West Virginia

Latest News

Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Dentist collects letters for Santa to take to the North Pole
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew
Santa makes a stop in Jane Lew