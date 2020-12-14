Toys for Tots in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Local church teamed up with the Phil Gainer Community Center to make Christmas better for Randolph County children.

New Community Church of Elkins decided to collect unwrapped toys for those in need.

Bobby Benavides said their church’s focus on love for others drove them to participate in the Toys for Tots cause.

“As a church we have a real desire to serve our community, love our community and love the kids in our community,” he said.

Benavides added the church hoped to bring joy to children.

