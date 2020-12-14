Advertisement

Vaccine arrives in W.Va., Gov. initiates mandatory testing of all college students

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says his administration is attempting to initiate the mandatory testing of all students on campuses across the state of West Virginia every week.

The governor made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference.

No further details about the testing campaign were released Monday.

The Governor says he’s referring to college students, ages 18-35 years old. He says that demographic is the target of asymptomatic people who are spreading the virus without knowing it.

The governor also announced Monday he will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at 5:30 p.m.

WSAZ will stream the moment on WSAZ live events.

On Friday, the Pfizer vaccine received emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Kanawha and Monongalia County Monday morning, Governor Justice says.

Vaccinations are expected to begin on Monday in West Virginia.

Governor Justice says the COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Greenbrier, Cabell and Berkley Counties on Tuesday.

He says he knows many would like to know when the vaccine will be available to the general public.

However, due to a limited supply, West Virginia has developed the following vaccine distribution priorities:

  • Reduce the rate of hospitalizations
  • Reduce the rate of deaths
  • Protect most vulnerable
  • Maintain acute critical care services

Last week, Gov. Justice said the hope is to have vaccines available to the general public by March.

There will be an emphasis on vaccinating those who are 50 years of age or older, Justice says.

This is a developing story.

