West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia health officials reported 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as active cases of the virus climbed above 21 thousand for the first time during the pandemic.

Monday’s daily percent positivity rate was 8.33%, the highest mark recorded since April 18. The state has only recorded a higher daily positivity rate three times since the pandemic began (April 13: 8.53%; April 14: 12.15%; April 18: 10.96%).

West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity rate now sits at 4.10%. It was at 2.85% on October 14.

The Department of Health and Human Resources reported ten additional deaths Monday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 978. The state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths by Christmas.

Monday’s newly-reported deaths included a 66-year old man from Grant County, a 79-year old man from Raleigh County, a 90-year old man from Jefferson County, a 67-year old man from Preston County, a 71-year old man from Berkeley County, a 95-year old woman from Berkeley County, a 76-year old woman from Berkeley County, a 74-year old woman from Berkeley County, an 86-year old woman from Berkeley County, and a 78-year old woman from Kanawha County.

Hospitalizations climbed to their highest mark during the pandemic on Monday. The DHHR reported 720 hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 702 reported Sunday. 199 of those patients are in the ICU, also a pandemic-high, while 82 patients are reportedly on ventilators.

Every county in West Virginia now reports an infection rate that is red on the state’s county alert system. Summers County is the only one in the state that has had at least one day without a red infection rate in the last five days.

Six West Virginia counties have at least 1,000 active cases, including Monongalia (1,332) and Harrison (1,078, the fourth and sixth-most in the state, respectively. Berkeley County has the most active cases in West Virginia at 1,945.

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Monday, December 14, 2020:

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Schoenbaum Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County

2:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Keyser Health School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

