West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000

Active cases climb to highest levels of pandemic
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2020, there have been 1,321,330 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 64,394 total cases and 978 deaths.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia health officials reported 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as active cases of the virus climbed above 21 thousand for the first time during the pandemic.

Monday’s daily percent positivity rate was 8.33%, the highest mark recorded since April 18. The state has only recorded a higher daily positivity rate three times since the pandemic began (April 13: 8.53%; April 14: 12.15%; April 18: 10.96%).

West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity rate now sits at 4.10%. It was at 2.85% on October 14.

The Department of Health and Human Resources reported ten additional deaths Monday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 978. The state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths by Christmas.

Monday’s newly-reported deaths included a 66-year old man from Grant County, a 79-year old man from Raleigh County, a 90-year old man from Jefferson County, a 67-year old man from Preston County, a 71-year old man from Berkeley County, a 95-year old woman from Berkeley County, a 76-year old woman from Berkeley County, a 74-year old woman from Berkeley County, an 86-year old woman from Berkeley County, and a 78-year old woman from Kanawha County.

Hospitalizations climbed to their highest mark during the pandemic on Monday. The DHHR reported 720 hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 702 reported Sunday. 199 of those patients are in the ICU, also a pandemic-high, while 82 patients are reportedly on ventilators.

Every county in West Virginia now reports an infection rate that is red on the state’s county alert system. Summers County is the only one in the state that has had at least one day without a red infection rate in the last five days.

Six West Virginia counties have at least 1,000 active cases, including Monongalia (1,332) and Harrison (1,078, the fourth and sixth-most in the state, respectively. Berkeley County has the most active cases in West Virginia at 1,945.

TOTAL CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Monday, December 14, 2020:

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

Logan County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

  • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Keyser Health School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726

Ohio County

Taylor County

Wayne County

  • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

