WVU Moves Up Three Spots to No. 8 in AP Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has moved up three spots to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

It’s the first time the Mountaineers have cracked the top 10 since Jan. 22, 2018 when they rose to No. 7. Also, it’s the 250th week in program history that the team has been ranked in the top 25.

The Mountaineers are coming off an 87-71 victory over No. 19 Richmond yesterday. West Virginia is currently 5-1 overall and will open Big 12 play Friday night hosting Iowa State at 9 p.m.

