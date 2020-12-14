Advertisement

WVU Moves Up Three Spots to No. 8 in AP Poll

First time in top 10 since Jan. 22, 2018
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has moved up three spots to No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

It’s the first time the Mountaineers have cracked the top 10 since Jan. 22, 2018 when they rose to No. 7. Also, it’s the 250th week in program history that the team has been ranked in the top 25.

The Mountaineers are coming off an 87-71 victory over No. 19 Richmond yesterday. West Virginia is currently 5-1 overall and will open Big 12 play Friday night hosting Iowa State at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,066 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.
The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant will close on July 31st.
Economic recovery from Morgantown Mylan Pharmaceuticals closure could last years
Del. Barrett represents Martinsburg, District 61.
Delegate Jason Barrett switches party registration, bolsters GOP’s House supermajority
Company officials say the chemical involved in the explosion had not been used prior to that day.
Chemical used for the first time when Belle plant exploded

Latest News

Payton Hawkins
Hangin’ with Hawkins: Lincoln’s Three-Sport Star
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Martinez’s Historic Night Guides WVU Over James Madison, 85-54
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
No. 11 WVU Shows Up in Statement Game Rolling Past No. 19 Richmond, 87-71
Tony Fields II
WVU’s Fields to Enter Name in 2021 NFL Draft