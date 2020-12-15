Bridgeport’s Bracken Signs to Run Cross Country and Track at West Virginia Wesleyan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior Cole Bracken signed to run cross country and track at West Virginia Wesleyan Tuesday.

Bracken was the state runner-up in cross country last year and boasts a personal record of 17:38. He also qualified for the state championships as a sophomore in the 800 with a time of 2:10.

He says his college decision became clear when he realized his academic and athletic aspirations aligned in Buckhannon.

