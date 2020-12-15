Catherine Marie Griffin (Brown-Riley), 79, died on her birthday, Monday, December 14, 2020, at University Hospital Parma. She was born in 1941, in Ripley, WV, the daughter of Lawrence E. and Thelma M. (Davis) Brown. Catherine graduated from Elkins High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, she worked for the phone company as an operator. For years she was a mother and a homemaker, both of which she took great pride. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception in Wooster, OH, then at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Weston, WV. She worked in real estate. She then became a certified CNA, caring for the homebound. Catherine enjoyed cooking and entertaining especially during the holidays. She took great pride and care in all that she did. She loved collecting new recipes and she had a flare for decoration and attention to detail. She loved music, art, and had a great interest in antiques. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Paul Brown. Surviving are her children: Lisa (Bryan) Krosin and Rev. Fr. Mark Riley; two grandchildren: David (Brandi) and Emily Krosin; one sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Ferrell; nephews: Shawn (Carla) and Joshua (Ashley) Ferrell; and great-nephews: Shane and Royce Ferrell. A walk-through wake service will be held Wednesday, December 16, from 2-7 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel, 3114 Scranton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109. In addition, a wake service will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek in Jane Lew. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church located at 210 Center Avenue in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Catherine Marie Griffin (Brown-Riley). Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.