Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va: Death toll is now over 1,000, record breaking number of deaths reported Tuesday

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia is now at 1,012, the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources (DHHR) reports.

Thirty-four new deaths were reported Tuesday, setting a record of number of deaths reported in a single day in the state.

The previous record was set Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 31.

Another record set is the number of hospitalizations at 774. That number has increased by 54 since Monday.

207 people are in the intensive care unit, also a record number, and 80 people are on ventilators.

For the fourth straight day over 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day with 1,314 reported Tuesday.

21,091 cases are active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020:

Taylor County: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
Gerald Thomas McCarthy
Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times

Latest News

Local Red Crosses seek blood donations
Local Red Crosses seek blood donations
Local Red Crosses seek blood donations
Local Red Crosses seek blood donations
COVID-19 Vaccine WV
COVID-19 vaccine enters West Virginia to begin phase 1-A of distribution
COVID-19 Vaccine WV
COVID-19 Vaccine