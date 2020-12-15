COVID-19 in W.Va: Death toll is now over 1,000, record breaking number of deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia is now at 1,012, the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources (DHHR) reports.

Thirty-four new deaths were reported Tuesday, setting a record of number of deaths reported in a single day in the state.

The previous record was set Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 31.

Another record set is the number of hospitalizations at 774. That number has increased by 54 since Monday.

207 people are in the intensive care unit, also a record number, and 80 people are on ventilators.

For the fourth straight day over 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day with 1,314 reported Tuesday.

21,091 cases are active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020:

Taylor County: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

