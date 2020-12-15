Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are beginning to hear from hospital workers as they are some of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It feels like I can finally take a deep breath in. It’s finally that there is some hope and some guidance in the world,” said Dr. Jessica Harvey a D.O. at the United Hospital Center.

That is Dr. Jessica Harvey a D.O. at the United Hospital Center sharing her initial feelings just minutes after being one of the first at the hospital to receive the covid vaccine.

Dr. Jonathan Stanley was another one of the first to receive the vaccine and says this is more than a sigh of relief for those at UHC.

“This just adds a protective layer of being able to still provide that care and have a sense of security a little bit more,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jonathan Stanley.

According to Mike Tillman, the president of UHC, they are expecting to receive 150 doses of the vaccine for the next three to four weeks.

Even as those working in the hospital receive the vaccine, both Dr. Stanley and Dr. Harvey say they still have to take all the precautions as they were before because not only does it take approximately two weeks to develop immunity, but there are still some unknown answers due to the lack of data.

Dr. Stanley also told me that it is possible to be a-symptomatic after being vaccinated so that’s another reason continued precaution is important.

As for symptoms, both doctors say that’s the least of their worries.

“You may develop flu like symptoms or mild covid like symptoms, maybe fevers, but that’s typically it and usually gone within two days,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jonathan Stanley.

“It just gives us frontline physicians, nurses, workers--in the hospital setting, some mental relief that hopefully we are going to be able to protect our families better from the work we’ve been doing here for the last nine months,” said Dr. Jessica Harvey a D.O. at the United Hospital Center.

There are a lot of unknown answers and one of the biggest is how long you will remain immune, but both doctors tell me the answer will come over time with more data which is why continued precaution is important.

