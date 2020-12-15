Advertisement

Harrison County Republicans ask county commission to throw out all absentee ballots in county’s November election results

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - During the Harrison County commission meeting scheduled Wednesday, commissioners will consider a complaint filed by Emily Rockwell, the chairperson of the Harrison County Republican Executive Committee, and Mickey Pettito, former candidate for Harrison County Commission, to throw out all absentee ballots cast in the November general election.

The complaint, dated December 11th, focuses squarely on the Harrison County Commission race, the only contested race in the county this election season. Rockwell and Pettito allege that Susan Thomas, the county clerk and winner of that commission race, mishandled the absentee ballots cast.

The complaint alleges Thomas was in violation of West Virginia Code Section 3-4A-27, which deals with electronic voting systems.

There are no specific allegations against Thomas’ actions during the election. Rather, the complaint claims that the absentee ballots were stored in a box that only had one lock, that Thomas was in control of and they were placed in an unsecure room without video surveillance. Neither of those are regulated by the section of the code that is cited in the complaint. Nor does the complaint specifically allege that Thomas acted in bad faith under these circumstances.

Pettito and Rockwell also claim that there were not representatives of both political parties present in every facet of the handling and processing of the ballots. There is also an accusation of inappropriate processes, though no specifics are listed.

Thomas, who has served for 16 years as the County Clerk, says that this is the first time that allegations like this have been made against her. She says her legal council is drafting a statement in response to the allegations.

“I believe that we ran a fair and honest election. At some point, I look forward to serving the county as the next commissioner,” said Thomas.

The Harrison County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss this complaint.

