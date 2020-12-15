Advertisement

Harrison County to be under Winter Storm Warning

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County will be under a winter storm warning from 4 am on Wednesday to 4 am on Thursday, according to Laura Pysz, the director for the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management.

The reason for the warning is that we might see between 4 to 7 inches of snow, which is more than what we saw from the December 1st storm, about 2 inches, according to Meteorologist Joseph Williams.

The resulting snowfall will cause commuting problems for the day, so if you have to travel, be careful doing so. The recommendation is to have an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case something major happens.

