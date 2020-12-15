Harrison County to be under Winter Storm Warning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County will be under a winter storm warning from 4 am on Wednesday to 4 am on Thursday, according to Laura Pysz, the director for the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management.

The reason for the warning is that we might see between 4 to 7 inches of snow, which is more than what we saw from the December 1st storm, about 2 inches, according to Meteorologist Joseph Williams.

The resulting snowfall will cause commuting problems for the day, so if you have to travel, be careful doing so. The recommendation is to have an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case something major happens.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.