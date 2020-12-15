Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | December 15, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll be calm tonight, thanks to high pressure to our north. However, clouds will build from the west as a low-pressure system approaches the region, with lows in the upper-20s. By late-morning tomorrow, the system arrives in NCWV, bringing snow to the mountains, and rain and rain/snow mix to the lowlands. By the afternoon, we’ll see rain in the lowlands, with snow in the mountains. By the evening, we’ll make a full transition to snow for NCWV The snow sticks around until late-Thursday morning, with a few flurries staying until late-evening. Snow totals will be above 6 inches in the mountains, with some mountain areas seeing 10 inches or more. The lowlands will see 4 or less inches, which will still mean slick roads. Because of the wide swath of snow and rain/snow mix, and even freezing rain, expected for NCWV, a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for the eastern half of NCWV, with other counties going into a Winter Weather Advisory, from early morning Wednesday to early-morning Thursday. Commuting will be very difficult in some places, so go slow on those roads, take some extra supplies, like blankets and food, in your car, and just stay safe in general. After Thursday, conditions will improve, with highs in the 40s for the weekend and some clearing for next week.

Tonight: Skies staying mostly cloudy, with temperatures staying below-freezing. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: A complex LP system moves in and brings plenty of snow and rain/snow mix to WV. The amount of snow and precipitation it will bring will lead to a messy commute, so if you’re traveling, be careful doing so. High: 35.

Thursday: Most of the snow leaves by late-morning, although a few snow flurries stick around until the late-evening hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy. High: 36

Friday: We’ll see a dry end to the workweek, but we’ll still see clouds. High: 36

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.