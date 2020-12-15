Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 15, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a cold start to the morning, but at least today will be dry, thanks to a high-pressure system pushing near our region. Highs will be in the mid-30s today, with more clouds than Sun, particularly in the evening. Tomorrow, however, will not be as dry, as a low-pressure system will push into WV, bringing lots of precipitation. Snow will first start falling in the mountains by the late-morning hours, then by early-evening, the lowlands will go from rain and rain/snow mix to snow. This will lead to slick roads. Because of the amount of snow expected from this system - at least 5 to 10 inches across the mountains, and lesser amounts in the lowlands, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for parts of NCWV from tomorrow morning to tomorrow night, with the eastern parts of NCWV going into a Winter Storm Warning from early-morning tomorrow to early-morning Thursday. Keep extra supplies in your car and be prepared to go slow on roads to mitigate commuting issues. Snow flurries continue impacting the region until Thursday night. Then over the weekend, we’ll warm up to the 40s.

Today: Clouds will stick around for the afternoon, with cloud cover continuing to build from the west. We’ll see some breaks in the clouds, and we’ll be dry, but we’ll still see plenty of clouds, particularly in the evening. High: 35.

Tonight: Skies staying mostly cloudy, with temperatures staying below-freezing and a very, very slight chance of precipitation in the mountains overnight (more likely to happen in early-morning tomorrow). Low: 28.

Tuesday: An LP system moves into WV, bringing a mixture of rain, mix, and snow. We see snow in the mountains first, then by late-evening, the lowlands transition from rain and mix into snow. Roads will be very slick, so be careful traveling. High: 34.

Wednesday: Snow flurries and light rain may stick around until the late-evening hours, with skies remaining mostly cloudy. High: 36.

