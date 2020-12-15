BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Kay Maseda Pike, 79, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on December 8, 1941, a daughter of the late Louis J. and Pansy W. Wash Maseda. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Pike; one sister, Rosemary E. Snead of Biringham, AL; one niece, Kara Snead; and one nephew, Carter Snead. Linda was Catholic by faith and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In keeping with her wishes, Linda will be cremated. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.