Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Kay Maseda Pike, 79, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on December 8, 1941, a daughter of the late Louis J. and Pansy W. Wash Maseda. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Pike; one sister, Rosemary E. Snead of Biringham, AL; one niece, Kara Snead; and one nephew, Carter Snead. Linda was Catholic by faith and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In keeping with her wishes, Linda will be cremated. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

