BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary C. (Snyder) Neel, 88, of Bunner Ridge Community, passed away at United Hospital Center on December 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Marion County, WV on July 22, 1932; the daughter of the late Charles Snyder and Cassie (VanGilder) Snyder. Mary graduated from East Fairmont High School class of 1950. She worked at Westinghouse through high school and until 1953. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in September. Mary was a Christian by faith and enjoyed raising her five children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, bridge club, bowling and playing golf. Mary is survived by her husband, Lawrence L. Neel; her sons, Charles Neel, and Bryan Neel, both of Fairmont; her daughter, Sharon Oltman and husband, Dennis of Fairmont; daughter-in-law, Janet Neel of Delaware; her brother-in-law, Rex Lake of Fairmont; Sisters-in-law, Marilin Rush of Fairmont, Velda Musgrove and her husband, Ray of Fairmont; her niece, Kathy Hayhurst of Parkersburg; her grandchildren, Zachary, Kelly, Catherine, Cassie and Caitlin; her great- granddaughter, Catie Mae; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, David Neel; her daughter, Linda Neel; her sisters, Janice Lake and Edith Hayhurst; along with her brothers-in-law, Paul Hayhurst, Edward Neel and wife, Bernice, Dennie Sanders and his wife, Okareda, Marlin Murphy and his wife, Evelyn, and Jack Rush, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214 or the American Cancer Society, 1222 S. High Street, Morgantown, WV 26501. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Carl Radcliff, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

