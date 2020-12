MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s home game against Ohio, originally set for this Sunday, has been postponed to Monday, Dec. 21.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.