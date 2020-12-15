Raymond Martin Posey, 81, of Orlando, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 14, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loving family. He was born in Orlando on January 15, 1939, a son of the late Martin Dixie and Lillie Virginia Puffenbarger Posey. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by one son, Marion Martin Posey; one grandson, Joshua Matthew Posey; and one sister, Lucy Boggs. On June 14, 1955, Raymond married the love of his life, Virginia Sue Wymer. Together they shared the last 65 wonderful years of marriage. Raymond is survived by his wife, Virginia Posey of Orlando; five children: Peggy Ramey and husband, Dana, and Karen Smith and husband, Junior, both of Orlando, Raymond “Jerry” Posey and wife, Vickie, of Ireland, Carolyn Fisher of Gassaway, and Michael Posey and wife, Kimberly, of Orlando; eleven grandchildren: Heather Lantz, Eric Ramey, Karri Riddle, Jeremy Smith, Jason Posey, Rebecca Friedman, Stevan Fisher, Stacy Fisher, Andrea Atkins, Stephany Burgett, and Shawn Posey; twenty great-grandchildren; two sisters: Goldie McCauley and husband, Jimmie, of Churchville, and Barbara Wyne and husband, Ray, of Sutton; and several nieces and nephews. Raymond was an over-the-road trucker for over 25 years. He was employed with several companies including Bob Davis Trucking, Bob Lowther Trucking, and also spent some time self-employed. Raymond was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially enjoyed camping on the Williams River. He also loved woodworking and made several beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces. Raymond had a kind and giving heart and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required when indoors. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William “Bill” Hunt and Pastor Jennings Dancy officiating. Interment will follow at Orlando Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Raymond Martin Posey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

