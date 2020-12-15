Advertisement

Richard Calvin “Rick” Ball

Judy Carol Sellers Hall
Judy Carol Sellers Hall(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Calvin “Rick” Ball, 70, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on December 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Sherman E. and Bonnie I. Mullins Ball. He is survived by his brother, James “Jim” Ball and wife Kathy of Clarksburg and his best friend, Mary Stout of Mannington. Rick was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1967. He was a truck driver by trade for over 30 years. He worked for Stout Restaurant Equipment. In his free time he enjoyed camping and riding four-wheelers. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bridgeport Cemetery with Pastor Greg Blevins presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Gerald Thomas McCarthy
Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times

Latest News

Mary Neel
Mary Neel
Linda Kay Maseda Pike
Linda Kay Maseda Pike
Catherine Marie Griffin (Brown-Riley)
Catherine Marie Griffin (Brown-Riley)
Raymond Martin Posey
Raymond Martin Posey