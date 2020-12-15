BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Calvin “Rick” Ball, 70, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on December 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Sherman E. and Bonnie I. Mullins Ball. He is survived by his brother, James “Jim” Ball and wife Kathy of Clarksburg and his best friend, Mary Stout of Mannington. Rick was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1967. He was a truck driver by trade for over 30 years. He worked for Stout Restaurant Equipment. In his free time he enjoyed camping and riding four-wheelers. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bridgeport Cemetery with Pastor Greg Blevins presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

