TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19

Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.(AP/Business Wire)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB) - Nathan Apodaca, more commonly known as the TikTok star Doggface208, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 post on his Instagram page.

Apodaca became an internet sensation in September when a video of him skateboarding on a highway in Idaho while drinking cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” went viral on TikTok. The video has since been viewed 73 million times on the social media platform TikTok.

In the post, Apodaca shares a photo of his test results notifying him he tested positive for COVID-19 and asks for followers to “send prayers.”

