Advertisement

West Virginia woman sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

Elizabeth Kaye Haway
Elizabeth Kaye Haway(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to the maximum 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute child pornography.

Elizabeth Kaye Haway, 43, of Princeton, also was ordered to pay $42,900 in restitution to the victim, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Monday.

Haway’s sentence will start after she completes a prison term for her conviction in state court for charges including first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse involving the same child, a girl who was 5 years old at the time, authorities said.

Co-defendant Randall Peggs of Wheeling pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11.

Prosecutors said Haway recorded a pornographic video of the child and sent it to Peggs through social media.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Gerald Thomas McCarthy
Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times

Latest News

Purdue Pharma
Family members who own Purdue to appear before Congress
Governor Justice and his team receive their Pfizer vaccines
City Council meeting focuses on police and Governor Justice and his team receive their Pfizer vaccines
COVID-19 in W.Va: Death toll is now over 1,000, record breaking number of deaths reported Tuesday
Local Red Crosses seek blood donations
Local Red Crosses seek blood donations