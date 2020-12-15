Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Dec. 15

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: You know people ask me all the time, ‘Are all fiancial people the same?’ And I gotta tell you, absolutely not. You know, in order for you to benefit there’s gotta be things in there that matter to you. What are some of those things? Number one, are they operating as a fiduciary and what are their expertise? So, for more answers, call or visit my website today. One thing I always tell people is this is about you. And so they have to be focused on achieving our goals. The thing they have to know is, do they even have the knowledge to achieve your goals? Because you’re in the retirment red zone. That’s a unique situation. Not everybody’s a specialist in that area. Number two, what process do they follow? Is it holistic? Do they have a strategy in place because they’ve got to get to know you. They’ve got to know exactly where you’re at and what’s preventing you from achieving your goals. Number three, how do they operate? Do they operate as a team or as a solo pracitioner? If they’re a solo practitioner with just one or two assistants, then who’s calling you about checkups? Who’s answering the phones to provide you service? They have to be a whole team working with you. Number four, do they have unbiased advice. You know, if they work for somebody, then they’re going to be working for that company versus working for you. So, for more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
Gerald Thomas McCarthy
Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

Bridgeport's Bracken Inks with WVWC Cross Country and Track
Bridgeport's Bracken Inks with WVWC Cross Country and Track
HC
Harrison County Republicans ask county commission to throw out all absentee ballots in county’s November election results
first doctors at UHC
Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts
Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts
Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts