Worthy “Jack” Lawrence Stutler, 66, of Good Hope, passed away on December 13, 2020, at his home and surrounded by loved ones. Jack was born in Elkins on February 2, 1954, to the late Worthy Washington “Peanut” and Eleanor Sota Landes Stutler. He graduated from South Harrison High School in 1972 and married Ruth Ann Winning. They were married for 25 years. In 2013 Jack married Brenda Lee Sharp. Jack was a truck driver the majority of his working career. He also operated and serviced heavy equipment at various times. Through the years he worked for King Knob Coal, Sam Jack Drilling, GM Trucking, H&W Trucking, A&R Trucking, TK Stanley, and Wolf Excavating. Jack was known for his story telling, his ability to remember and tell jokes, and enjoyed the occasional workplace practical joke. Jack enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. Whether it was ice fishing at Spruce Knob Lake or sitting on the bank at Dog Run he was happiest with a fishing pole in his hand. Jack’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. While distance kept him from attending many of the grandkids’ events, he loved hearing the stories of their various sporting events and activities. Jack is survived by his wife, Brenda Stutler of Lost Creek; son, Worthy “J.J.” L. Stutler Jr. and wife, Leslie, of Osage City, KS; four grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Jared, and Jacey Stutler; five step-grandchildren: Jessica Hill and husband, Jacob, Michael Knight, Austin Knight, and Madison and Ella Sharp; two step-great-grandchildren: Tristan and Brynlee Hill; one brother Dave Stutler and wife, Kay; four sisters: Bettie Ford, Judy Matheny and husband, Donnie, Sharon Perry, and Mary Sellers and husband, Jim; many nieces and nephews; and his two beloved dogs: Amanda and Finnigan. Jack’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department and mailed to PO Box 189, West Milford, WV, 26451, and/or to WVU Medicine Hospice and mailed to ATTN: WVU Medicine Hospice, 327 Medical Park Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Worthy “Jack” L. Stutler. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

