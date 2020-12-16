Bridgeport’s Humble commits to Glenville State women’s basketball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior forward Paige Humble committed to Glenville State women’s basketball on Thursday.

Humble was a third team all-state selection last season, averaging nearly 17 points and 7 rebounds.

She helped lead the Tribe to the state tournament in 2019-20.

Humble will join the four time reigning MEC champion Pioneers & head coach Kim Stephens at the Waco Center next season.

