Bridgeport’s Humble commits to Glenville State women’s basketball
Third team all-state selection in 2019-20
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior forward Paige Humble committed to Glenville State women’s basketball on Thursday.
Humble was a third team all-state selection last season, averaging nearly 17 points and 7 rebounds.
She helped lead the Tribe to the state tournament in 2019-20.
Humble will join the four time reigning MEC champion Pioneers & head coach Kim Stephens at the Waco Center next season.
