Charlotte Ann King, 94, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born November 12, 1926, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Hobart and Nelle (Tipton) Ganoe. Charlotte was a 1944 graduate of Fairmont Sr. High School. She was an active member of Trinity Assembly of God Church. She was also a member of Young at Heart Senior Group and at Trinity Bereavement dinners and Sunday School. Charlotte is survived by her two daughters, Linda Darlene Kisner of South Carolina and Joyce Ann Luckey of Fairmont; her six grandchildren, Erin (Kevin) Loudin, Eric Kisner, Jonathan (Stacey) Kisner, Amber (Michael) Henderson, Megan Frazier and Ashley (Eric) Shroyer; her eight great grandchildren, Micah (Emily) Loudin, Caleb Loudin, Raelyn Kisner, Kaden Kisner, Gracie Henderson, Zac Henderson, Avery Shroyer and Brady Shroyer; her great great granddaughter, Lainey Loudin; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard C. King, who died on August 12, 2010; her sons-in-laws, Gary Kisner and Gary Luckey; her sister, Lucille Ganoe; her brother, William Ganoe. Memorial contribution may be made to Trinity Assembly of God Church, 70 Marantha Dr., Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from10:00 am until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

