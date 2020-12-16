Clarksburg’s West off to monumental start to senior campaign with Marshall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marshall senior & Clarksburg native Jarrod West is off to quite the start to his senior campaign.

The point guard eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his career with his 11th point of the game in the Herd’s win over Ohio on Sunday.

“I’m blessed and fortunate to be part of that 1,000 point club,” West said. “It means a lot its a good accomplishment for me that I’m grateful for.”

On December 3, he became the school’s all-time steals leader, passing the 208 mark set by Skip Henderson. He now has 215 steals and counting.

“For me get these records for us to be winning these games as a senior, now looking back on that I definitely feel like I made the right decision.”

In 2017, West chose Marshall over offers from JMU, Liberty, Longwood & Winthrop. Although his father, Jarrod, played basketball at West Virginia, he never received interest from the Mountaineers.

“I don’t know if I ever would have went there but it added a chip on my shoulder. I feel like I fit the system pretty well and obviously my dad went there so for them not to recruit me, it added a chip on my shoulder and I try to play like that every game and go out there with something to prove.”

Jarrod’s goals for the rest of the season are primarily team based: win the Conference USA crown & punch the program’s first ticket to the NCAA tournament since the 2017-2018 season. His sole individual goal is to win C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year, an honor he was extremely close to garnering last year as he landed on the conference’s all defensive team.

The Herd is off to a 4-0 start this season and host Toledo at the Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

