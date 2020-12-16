Advertisement

Community helping Mylan employees

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Last week, Fives News brought you a story about Mylan pharmaceutical’s announcement to close its Morgantown plant leaving 1,500 people will be out of a job in Morgantown by next July.

Some community members have a plan to help employees impacted.

”I think the important part about this is that we’re working collaboratively,” said Rogerson.

Russ Rogerson, President of the Morgantown Area Partnership is one of many community members helping those affected by the recently announced closure of Mylan.

“We’re not happy about the reason why we have to get together obviously, you know, I don’t want to minimize that announcement and it’s impact on our workers but we’re a can do and what do we need to do,” said Rogerson.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom is also a part of the taskforce that is finding ways to help.

“You want to jump in and help but until we know who those 1,500 people are, what the jobs are lost and what needs that they need, were going to collect all this data first then come up with a decision process in the next months to help those individuals out,” said Bloom.

Bloom says while the news may be frustrating, the community should focus on helping those impacted instead of placing blame.

“I’m really angry that people are blaming. They want to complain, they want to complain I want to be very clear that blaming doesn’t help those 1,500 people and it doesn’t solve the problems,” said Bloom.

Rogerson echoes that sentiment.

“I’m confident that we’re going to deliver the most and best assistance as we can not only to the workers and their families but also the company because we want them to maintain a strong presence in our community.” said Rogerson. “It’s important to bring other companies as well.”

The taskforce will meet Friday at noon including Monongalia County Schools, City of Morgantown, West Virginia University, WV State Legislature, Mon Health System and the Partnership Board to discuss what funds are available to help those affected.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14,...
West Virginia records record-high COVID hospitalizations as death toll nears 1,000
COVID-19 in W.Va: Death toll is now over 1,000, record breaking number of deaths reported Tuesday
Gerald Thomas McCarthy
Morgantown man charged after allegedly having sex with 15-year-old multiple times

Latest News

Community helping Mylan employees
Community helping Mylan employees
Bridgeport's Bracken Inks with WVWC Cross Country and Track
Bridgeport's Bracken Inks with WVWC Cross Country and Track
HC
Harrison County Republicans ask county commission to throw out all absentee ballots in county’s November election results
first doctors at UHC
Doctors at UHC who received the COVID-19 vaccine share their thoughts