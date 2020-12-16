Community helping Mylan employees

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Last week, Fives News brought you a story about Mylan pharmaceutical’s announcement to close its Morgantown plant leaving 1,500 people will be out of a job in Morgantown by next July.

Some community members have a plan to help employees impacted.

”I think the important part about this is that we’re working collaboratively,” said Rogerson.

Russ Rogerson, President of the Morgantown Area Partnership is one of many community members helping those affected by the recently announced closure of Mylan.

“We’re not happy about the reason why we have to get together obviously, you know, I don’t want to minimize that announcement and it’s impact on our workers but we’re a can do and what do we need to do,” said Rogerson.

County Commissioner Tom Bloom is also a part of the taskforce that is finding ways to help.

“You want to jump in and help but until we know who those 1,500 people are, what the jobs are lost and what needs that they need, were going to collect all this data first then come up with a decision process in the next months to help those individuals out,” said Bloom.

Bloom says while the news may be frustrating, the community should focus on helping those impacted instead of placing blame.

“I’m really angry that people are blaming. They want to complain, they want to complain I want to be very clear that blaming doesn’t help those 1,500 people and it doesn’t solve the problems,” said Bloom.

Rogerson echoes that sentiment.

“I’m confident that we’re going to deliver the most and best assistance as we can not only to the workers and their families but also the company because we want them to maintain a strong presence in our community.” said Rogerson. “It’s important to bring other companies as well.”

The taskforce will meet Friday at noon including Monongalia County Schools, City of Morgantown, West Virginia University, WV State Legislature, Mon Health System and the Partnership Board to discuss what funds are available to help those affected.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.