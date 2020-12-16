COVID-19 in W.Va: Active cases at new high, hospitalizations down

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After the deadliest day of COVID-19 reporting in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

It’s the fifth straight day over 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day.

21,260 cases are active with a daily percent positive rate of 10.27%.

27 additional deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,039.

“It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

Hospitalizations are down by eight patients since Tuesday. 766 people are now hospitalized with the virus. 197 patients are in the ICU, and 82 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

Free COVID-19 testing daily in the area today:

Harrison County: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

