Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va: Active cases at new high, hospitalizations down

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After the deadliest day of COVID-19 reporting in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

It’s the fifth straight day over 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day.

21,260 cases are active with a daily percent positive rate of 10.27%.

27 additional deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,039.

“It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

Hospitalizations are down by eight patients since Tuesday. 766 people are now hospitalized with the virus. 197 patients are in the ICU, and 82 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

Free COVID-19 testing daily in the area today:

Harrison County: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Harrison County to be under Winter Storm Warning
COVID-19 in W.Va: Death toll is now over 1,000, record breaking number of deaths reported Tuesday
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead
(Mike Mozart/ CC by 2.0 - MGN)
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart

Latest News

Students K-12 can submit artwork to be featured by the West Virginia Tourism Office.
Students can now submit artwork to be featured by the West Virginia Tourism Office
David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead
Community helping Mylan employees
Community helping Mylan employees
Community helping Mylan employees
Community helping Mylan employees