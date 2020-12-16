E. Yvette Talkington, 59, of Clarksburg passed away in a local nursing home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on February 4, 1961. Surviving are seven siblings: Jeffrey Cook of Weston, Wendy Cook Wamsley of Clarksburg, Robin Botts and her husband John, Roger Shaffer and his wife Dawn, Ronnette Wilson and her companion Jeff Wallace, George Shaffer, and Debbie Darr and her husband Rich, all of Indianapolis, IN; her aunt/sister Joyce Moore of Flemington; several nieces and nephews including Troy Cook, Sasha Harris and her husband Josh, John Wamsley, III and his fiancé Lindsey Efaw, Jamie Powers and her husband Cody; and two great nieces, Paige Powers, whom she adored visits from while in the nursing home, and Chloe Harris. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Lillian and George Carpenter; her mother, Edna Yvonne Cook Shaffer; and her step-father, Roger Shaffer. Yvette was a 1979 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was formerly a business manager in the auto industry. Special acknowledgement to the Stonerise Nursing Home and their staff, especially her special nurse, Ashley Allman, and to Dr. David Hess for his heartfelt care. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 am with Chaplain Steve Nelson officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

