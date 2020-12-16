Advertisement

Fairmont State University under shelter in place order

Fairmont State University under shleter in place order following a nearby shooting
Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.
Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University is under a shelter in place order following a shooting that was reported near Bryant St. and Locust Ave.

FSU says anyone on campus should shelter in place immediatly.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.

Community helping Mylan employees
Bridgeport's Bracken Inks with WVWC Cross Country and Track
HC
Harrison County Republicans ask county commission to throw out all absentee ballots in county’s November election results