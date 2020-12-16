Fairmont State University under shelter in place order
Fairmont State University under shleter in place order following a nearby shooting
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University is under a shelter in place order following a shooting that was reported near Bryant St. and Locust Ave.
FSU says anyone on campus should shelter in place immediatly.
This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.
