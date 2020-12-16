Advertisement

Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest

By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman is facing charges after she threw a dog off a motel balcony.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of the incident, which occurred Monday.

Deputies and Daytona Beach police responded to a Motel 6 after receiving a call that Allison Murphy, 35, attacked a maid and was threatening to jump off a balcony.

When authorities arrived, Murphy left the motel room with a German shepherd and suddenly threw the dog over the railing to the ground. Deputies said the dog landed feet first and ran away, but bystanders were able to corral the animal.

Murphy was immediately placed into custody. She is facing felony charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer with violence.

Volusia County Animal Services took custody of the dog and named her “Miracle,” as she avoided serious injuries after being thrown off the balcony. An x-ray revealed she had a sewing needle lodged into her right thigh, but she had it safely removed at an animal hospital.

Miracle is recovering with animal services as authorities plan to submit a petition for custody over the dog.

