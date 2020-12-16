Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 16, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you’re heading today, be very careful driving. Winter Storm Warnings have gone into effect for the eastern half of West Virginia, with portions of western West Virginia under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 AM Thursday morning. This is because the state will see plenty of snow pushing in, which will cause traffic issues. A complex low-pressure system will start pushing snow into the mountains by mid-morning, with the rest of the precipitation coming at 10 AM. The lowlands will see a brief bout of snow around that time, before the area transitions to rain and rain/snow mix for the afternoon, so I-79 will be messy. Snow will continue falling in the mountains all day, and before 10 PM, we’ll have fully transitioned to snow in the lowlands too, as temperatures drop to the mid- to upper-20s, low enough for snow to not melt when hitting the ground. As a result, snow accumulations will be at least 3-6 inches in the lowlands, with the mountain counties seeing well over 8 inches, and even up to 10 inches in some places. The amount of snow accumulation possible means that commuting will be hazardous for much of the day, so if you have to travel, take your time on those roads and keep some extra supplies, like flashlights, food, water and a blanket, just in case. The snow sticks around until Thursday morning, although a few snow showers stay for the afternoon. We’ll then fully dry out Friday, with temperatures improving over the weekend. Stay safe West Virginia!

Today: A complex LP system will start moving in this morning. We’ll see rain and rain/snow mix in the lowlands until late-evening, with more snow in the mtns. Roads will be very slick, so be careful. High: 33

Tonight: Snow begins to lose intensity, but we’ll still see plenty of snowfall happening tonight, even in the lowlands. Combined with below-freezing temperatures, commuting will still be problematic. Low: 28.

Thursday: Most of the snow associated with the LP leaves by early-morning, although a few snow showers stick around until the late-evening. Skies will still be cloudy. High: 34.

Friday: We’ll dry out by the end of the workweek, but we’ll still be below-average and cloudy. High: 35

