Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 15, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a complex winter storm in the making with several areas of low pressure coming out of the west and another system turning off the northeast coast of Florida. These systems will begin to merge on Wednesday morning across the southeast US and combine their energy to form a strong winter storm that will impact much of the MidAtlantic into the northeast. A mix of rain and snow begins to enter the southern part of the start on Wednesday morning and will change quickly to snow as it moves northeast across the mountain counties. But in the lower elevations, it will be a messy mix of rain and snow in the foothills and along the I79 corridor. That mix in the lower levels will completely change over to snow early evening and for our area expect the snow to continue all the way through Thursday morning. Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted for much of the central, eastern and northeast part of the state with accumulating from 4-7″ in the lowlands and 6-12″ in the mountain counties, with some spots possibly seeing higher. Temperatures will drop from the low 30′s down to the low 20′s in the higher elevations into Wednesday night, while in the lowlands the temperatures will start in the mid 30′s and slowly drop below freezing by early Thursday morning.

Tonight: Skies staying mostly cloudy, with temperatures staying below-freezing. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: A complex LP system moves in and brings plenty of snow and rain/snow mix to WV. The amount of snow and precipitation it will bring will lead to a messy commute, so if you’re traveling, be careful doing so. High: 35.

Thursday: Most of the snow leaves by late-morning, although a few snow flurries stick around until the late-evening hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy. High: 36

Friday: We’ll see a dry end to the workweek, but we’ll still see clouds. High: 36

