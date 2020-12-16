Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 16, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was messy day out there and that will continue all the way through tomorrow morning. Let’s take a look at the timing. Snow has already been falling in the mountain counties and some area have already received up to 9inches as of this writing. Here in the lowlands, there was a little snow this morning before turning over to primarily rain for most of the day. The lowlands have begun to transition over from rain to snow now. It will be a messy night to be on the roads and in some of the northern lowlands snow amounts could still reach up to 6+ inches while the higher elevations will likely see 10 inches or more. While the majority of heavy snow ends tomorrow morning, we will continue to see some squally snow-showers pushing through for the rest of the day, but we’re not really going to see much in additional accumulations with those. Where we are likely going to see additional snow is going to be overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Saturday will be starting out nice with temperatures into the high 30′s, but clouds will be rolling in later that day. As for Sunday, we’re back to seeing a mix of rain and snow intermittently throughout the day.

Tonight: Heavy snow continues through the overnight with significant accumulations. Lows: 31.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow we’ll see much of the heavier snow subside by early morning, but for the rest of the day it will be off and on snow showers. High: 35.

Friday: Some snow showers in the morning then mostly cloudy later in the day. High: 36

Saturday: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 44

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.