Morgantown no longer banning parties and social gatherings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Morgantown reversed the ordinance banning parties and social gathering in certain areas of Morgantown, announced City Manager Kim Haws.

As of now, conditions in the community do not indicate that large student gatherings in the areas affected by the Sept. 10 order are a current source of additional COVID-19 infections in Monongalia County, according to a press release.

The following measures from Emergency Ordinance 2020-01, 2020-02, 2020-03, 2020-04, and 2020-05 remain in effect:

Suspension of minimum parking requirements and temporary sign regulations;

Mask requirements for all individuals age 9 and over when in confined, indoor spaces;

Required closure of outbreak sites until deemed safe for reopening by the Monongalia County Health Department;

Suspension of regular inspections of rental housing units; and

25-person gathering limits except for essential businesses as provided in the Governor’s orders.

For more information on these public health measures and the city’s COVID-19 response, visit the city’s COVID-19 webpage.

