Morgantown’s Biser wins Howley Award for state’s top linebacker

Totaled 17 solo tackles, 6 TFLs & 2 forced fumbles in six games
Caden Biser
Caden Biser(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown senior Caden Biser has been named the 2020 Howley Award winner for the state’s top linebacker.

The Keyser transfer totaled led the Mohigans with 51 total tackles (17 solo tackles, 34 assists), six TFLs and forced two fumbles in just six games for the Mohigans this year. Last week, he was named a Class AAA First Team All-State linebacker as well.

Biser has received numerous college offers so far including Division I Robert Morris, Division II Frostburg State and Wheeling University as well as a preferred walk-on spot at WVU. He helped lead Morgantown to a 3-3 record in 2020.

Wheeling Central’s Adam Murray won the award two years in a row from 2018-19 while Spring Valley’s Owen Porter was selected in 2017. Former Fairmont Senior LB & current Mountaineer Jake Abbott picked up in the honor in 2017.

