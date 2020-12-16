Pet Helpers: Avery

Avery is an absolute doll baby and is ready to join her “fur”ever family. She is about 5 months old and the sweetest baby girl. Avery gets along with all the other kitties in her foster home and does not seem to mind the dogs.

She is spayed, had her first kitten vaccine, microchipped, wormed and tested negative for felv/fiv. She will need to receive a booster vaccine in a couple of weeks. She is looking for a home that will keep her indoors and will not declaw her. Avery wanted me to remind you all that kitties are great for Christmas but keep in mind they do require a lifetime commitment.

Avery is fostered in West Milford WV and her adoption fee is $50. If you would like to bring her home to join your family please fill out an adoption application at http://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

