Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Avery

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Avery is an absolute doll baby and is ready to join her “fur”ever family. She is about 5 months old and the sweetest baby girl. Avery gets along with all the other kitties in her foster home and does not seem to mind the dogs.

She is spayed, had her first kitten vaccine, microchipped, wormed and tested negative for felv/fiv. She will need to receive a booster vaccine in a couple of weeks. She is looking for a home that will keep her indoors and will not declaw her. Avery wanted me to remind you all that kitties are great for Christmas but keep in mind they do require a lifetime commitment.

Avery is fostered in West Milford WV and her adoption fee is $50. If you would like to bring her home to join your family please fill out an adoption application at http://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hunter Lewis
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody, one dead
Winter Storm Warning
Harrison County to be under Winter Storm Warning
COVID-19 in W.Va: Death toll is now over 1,000, record breaking number of deaths reported Tuesday
New details have been released in connection to the four people murdered in Elkview on Sunday.
DEPUTIES | 16-year-old charged in murder of four people; victims’ names released
Elizabeth Kaye Haway
West Virginia woman sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

Latest News

Pet Helpers: Avery
Pet Helpers: Avery
WDTV teams up with the Red Cross to hold blood drive
WDTV teams up with the Red Cross to hold blood drive
WDTV teams up with the Red Cross to hold blood drive
WDTV Red Cross
The Taylor-Grafton Health Department staff prepared five syringes with the vaccine.
Taylor-Grafton Health Department give out first vaccines in the county