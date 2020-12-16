Advertisement

Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays...
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
