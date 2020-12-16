Randolph County BOE votes to continue 2 day blended learning plan

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County teachers took a stand at the board of education meeting.

The Randolph County Board of Education voted to continue a 2-day blended learning model. Despite teachers concerns about in person learning.

Randolph County’s chapter of the American Federation of Teachers expressed their concerns about kids physically being in school as COVID-19 case numbers rise in West Virginia.

Vice President of West Virginia AFT, Tega Toney said they think the transition to online learning is necessary.

“Our main message is to respectfully request that the Randolph County Board of Education go all remote right now while we’re having the surge in cases,” she said.

She added while Randolph County might be green on the county alert map. However, precautionary measures should be taken especially during the holiday season.

Toney said all the teachers are asking for is transparency.

“We’re asking the board to be transparent here. Our position at AFT is honesty and transparency is going to go a long way in keeping everyone safe, and also fostering relationships,” she added.

Randolph county AFT representative Frank Caputo mentioned in the meeting that Harrison County releases a press release to update the public of the number of positive cases in their schools and which schools have these cases.

“We’re proclaiming that knowledge is power and we need the knowledge of where the cases are in this county,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.