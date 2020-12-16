Reva Mae Lantz Steffan Evick, 85, a former resident of Tucker County, and more recently a resident of Dennett Road Manor in Oakland, MD, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 11, 2020 from the nursing home.Reva was born Saturday, August 31, 1935 in Erwin (Preston County), a daughter of the late Thomas Huff Lantz and Reda Blanche Buraker. She was first married to Steve Steffan who preceded her in death, and then she was married to Ralph “Jeep” Evick who also preceded her in death.Left to cherish Reva’s memory are seven children, Steve Steffan Jr. and wife, Colleen, of Terra Alta, Cristine Roth and husband, Dennis, of Eglon, Mike Steffan and wife, Linda, of Elkins, Richard Evick and wife, Shae, of Fayetteville, NC, Randy Evick and wife, Susan, of Elkins, Melinda White and companion, Mike Bennett, of Harman, and Diana Helminski and husband, Michael, of Strasburg, VA, one sister, Jean Clayman and husband, Robert, of Florida, thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.Also preceding Reva in death were five siblings, Thomas Lantz, Joann Watring, Marlene Ambrose, James Lantz, and Richard Lantz.Reva was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1955. She was a self-employed caregiver who felt it was more than just a job, but a calling. She enjoyed gardening, canning, watching WVU Mountaineer basketball, and reading, especially her Bible. She loved her family and many that she claimed as family. She was a member of the Parsons Church of God.A visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11am. Pastor Kevin Hostetler will officiate, and interment will follow at Aurora Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.