Ronald Wayne Bingamon Ronald Wayne Bingamon, 71, of Kingmont passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born in Fairmont on May 31, 1949 a son of the late James R. and Lillian Rose Sims Bingamon. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Ronald was a Disabled Veteran who was the recipient of The Purple Heart. He then worked for over 10 years at Owens-Illinois. He then was owner and operator of Ron’s Bar in Kingmont. He was active member of VFW Post 7048. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR, and fishing.. He most enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by two daughters Jamie Posey of Kingmont and Sarah Currey of Charleston; one brother James Bingamon of Kingmont and his wife Linda; two sisters Judith Ann Riley of Fairmont and Donna Mullens and her husband Allen of Montana Mines; three grandchildren Mishayla Currey, Leeland Currey and Jonathan Currey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by on brother Joseph Robert Bingamon; a nephew David Riley and a brother-in-law Richard Riley. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Thursday from 1 – 8 p.m. A funeral procession will depart from Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Friday at 9:15 a.m. to the cemetery. A grave side service will be held at the cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. the with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by Marion County Honor Guard. In lieu of flower’s donations may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.