Shooting in Fairmont on Bryant St. and Locust Ave.

Shooting in Fairmont
(KWTX)
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a press release from Fairmont State University, a shooting was reported on Bryant st. and Locust ave this evening (12/15).

The alleged suspect is David Lewis he is a white male, 6′4″ and weights 150lbs. According to the press release he was seen wearing a blue jacket with white shoes, he has a partially shhaved head with blue on the tips of his hair. He was seen last headed East towards the College Lunch on Locust Avenue. He could be driving a 2006 Maroon Saturn Ion.

Fairmont State University believes this is an isolated incident and everyone should shelter in place until further notice.

If you have any information, please contact the Fairmont City Police Department at (304) 366-4200 or 911.

This is a developing story and we will keep you connected with any updates.

