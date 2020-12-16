Students can now submit artwork to be featured by the West Virginia Tourism Office

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), are inviting all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2021 “Almost Heaven” Governor’s Art Exhibition.

This year students can make a postcard that showcases their favorite wildlife or plant in the Mountain State.

Selected artwork will be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 15.

The dimension requirements are: 5″ W x 3-1/2″ H or 6″ W x 4-1/4″ H. Submissions may not exceed the maximum size of 11″ W x 6″ H or maximum weight of 3 lbs.

All artwork must include a submission form which can be found here. The artwork and submission form should be dropped off or mailed to: WVDACH, Attn: Cailin Howe, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

Awards will be given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in three categories: elementary school, middle school, and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.

