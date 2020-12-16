Taylor-Grafton Health Department give out first vaccines in the county

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - History was made in Taylor County Wednesday as the first two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were given simultaneously to Health Department Administrator Shawn Thorn and County Health Officer Dr. David Bender.

“I am just very humbled by that,” said Dr. Bender

The vaccines were given to five people in total Wednesday morning, all of them leaders in the county’s emergency response.

“We came to the clinic, rolled our sleeves up. Took our shot. Got our vaccine cards that let us know that a) we had the first dose and to tell us when our second dose is scheduled,” said Thorn.

Police Chief Robert Beltner, Mark Knotts and Michelle Mayle from the Taylor County Emergency Services were received the vaccine as well.

Everyone noted how painless the shot was.

“I have had dozens and dozens and dozens of shots and this was the first one that I did not even feel the touch of the needle. It was awesome,” said Thorn.

Now equipped with their vaccine cards, the five hope to set an example for the future of the vaccination process.

“I see this as a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Thorn.

As many voiced concern over the safety, health officials urge you to learn the most you can.

“Ask questions, seek good information. Don’t trust Facebook. Make an informed choice. I strongly recommend anyone who could [get a vaccine] get one,” said Thorn.

The Taylor-Grafton Health Department offers everyone a packet of information including all the ingredients of the vaccine and can provide answers for any other questions residents have.

“This vaccine has gone through the FDA muster and so-far so-good with it. All vaccines get looked at retrospectively over time and this one will as well. But the early indications are that this is going to be a very safe vaccine,” said Dr. Bender.

