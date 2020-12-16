WDTV teams up with the Red Cross to hold blood drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV has teamed up with the American Red Cross to sponsor the Give the Gift of Life Blood Drive and we’re asking for your help.

The blood drive is set for Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 11 am to 6 pm at the Robinson Grand Theater in Clarksburg.

The goal for the drive is to secure 100 units of blood to help make up for the loss of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety precautions will be in place for those who donate. Organizers say if you’ve already had COVID-19, your donation could help those currently fighting the virus.

“Blood that has been donated that have had covid-19, they have the anti-bodies and those anti-bodies could be used to help somebody who’s suffering from covid-19 in a hospital. There are some treatments we call convalescent plasma, where that plasma can go and help somebody who’s having a very hard time trying to get over the virus,” said

The American Red Cross asks that you make an appointment to give blood next Wednesday. You can make an appointment here. Use the sponsor code “Gift of life” to reserve a time.

