West Virginia cancels free at-home testing program

The test kits are available to West Virginians for free.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State leadership announced the partnership between the Department of Health and Human Resources and Vault Health has been suspended.

West Virginians will no longer be able to request free at-home test kits through this program. When visiting the website for the partnership, you will be welcomed by the headline “The West Virginia at-home testing program has been paused,” below that reads “Check back for updates.”

However, when asked, state leaders do not sound confident this program will return.

“It was on the higher end of our expenses in regard to testing,” said Secretary Bill Crouch, also citing turnaround time on those tests as a reason for the cancellation.

Crouch estimates 1,673 tests were conducted and received by the state. He says they are awaiting some further pending results.

