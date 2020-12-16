Advertisement

WVU inks 16 newcomers on National Signing Day

Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum sole in-state signee
Spring Valley OL/ WVU signee
Spring Valley OL/ WVU signee(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer football added 16 new players to the program on National Signing Day on Thursday.

Five players hail from the neighboring state of Ohio while three will travel north from Florida.

The sole in-state signee is 6-8 280 pound first team all state offensive lineman from Spring Valley, Wyatt Milum. Milum is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia’s Class of 2021.

“They’ve done a really good job at Spring Valley developing offensive lineman,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I dont know if its something in the water there or what but they’ve had a lot of big kids come out there. Wyatt is the latest one. He’s a kid that I think can be a long time starter here at West Virginia and one of the really high level tackles in the Big 12 and someone that was a must get for us.”

This marks back-to-back years that Brown was able to convince the top in-state talent to stay home. Bluefield defensive end Sean Martin & Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier were the top two prospects in the Class of 2020.

Below is the full list of signees from National Signing Day. The Mountaineers have about 6 spots left that Brown expects to fill with late signees in February.

NATIONAL SIGNIG DAY 2021

Jaylen Anderson, RB, 6-0, 210, Perry, Ohio/Perry High School

Aubrey Burks, DB, 5-11, 200, Auburndale, Fla./Auburndale High School

Will Crowder, QB, 6-3, 190, Gardendale, Ala./Gardendale HS

Treylan Davis, TE, 6-5, 230, Jackson, Ohio/Jackson HS

Brayden Dudley, DL, 6-3, 260, Wylie, Texas/Mill Creek HS (Ga.)

Ja’Corey Hammett, BAN, 6-2, 205, Miami, Fla./Miami Northwestern HS

Justin Johnson Jr., RB, 6-0, 200, Edwardsville, Illinois/Edwardsville HS

Davis Mallinger, ATH, 6-2, 180, West Melbourne, Fla./Cocoa HS

Saint McLeod, DB, 5-11, 205, Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute Charter HS

Wyatt Milum, OL, 6-7,280, Kenova, W.Va./Spring Valley HS

Kaden Prather, WR, 6-4, 200, Montgomery Village, Md./Northwest HS

Tomas Rimac, OL, 6-6, 275, Brunswick, Ohio/Brunswick HS

Hammond Russell IV, DL, 6-4, 255, Dublin, Ohio/Dublin Coffman HS

Edward Vesterinen, DL, 6-4, 270, Helsinki, Finland/Helsinki Roosters Football

Victor Wikstrom, TE, 6-5, 251, Uppsala, Sweden/RIG Celsiusskolan

Andrew Wilson-Lamp, DB, 6-3, 180, Massillon, Ohio/Massillon Washington HS

