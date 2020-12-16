WVU inks 16 newcomers on National Signing Day
Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum sole in-state signee
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer football added 16 new players to the program on National Signing Day on Thursday.
Five players hail from the neighboring state of Ohio while three will travel north from Florida.
The sole in-state signee is 6-8 280 pound first team all state offensive lineman from Spring Valley, Wyatt Milum. Milum is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia’s Class of 2021.
“They’ve done a really good job at Spring Valley developing offensive lineman,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I dont know if its something in the water there or what but they’ve had a lot of big kids come out there. Wyatt is the latest one. He’s a kid that I think can be a long time starter here at West Virginia and one of the really high level tackles in the Big 12 and someone that was a must get for us.”
This marks back-to-back years that Brown was able to convince the top in-state talent to stay home. Bluefield defensive end Sean Martin & Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier were the top two prospects in the Class of 2020.
Below is the full list of signees from National Signing Day. The Mountaineers have about 6 spots left that Brown expects to fill with late signees in February.
NATIONAL SIGNIG DAY 2021
Jaylen Anderson, RB, 6-0, 210, Perry, Ohio/Perry High School
Aubrey Burks, DB, 5-11, 200, Auburndale, Fla./Auburndale High School
Will Crowder, QB, 6-3, 190, Gardendale, Ala./Gardendale HS
Treylan Davis, TE, 6-5, 230, Jackson, Ohio/Jackson HS
Brayden Dudley, DL, 6-3, 260, Wylie, Texas/Mill Creek HS (Ga.)
Ja’Corey Hammett, BAN, 6-2, 205, Miami, Fla./Miami Northwestern HS
Justin Johnson Jr., RB, 6-0, 200, Edwardsville, Illinois/Edwardsville HS
Davis Mallinger, ATH, 6-2, 180, West Melbourne, Fla./Cocoa HS
Saint McLeod, DB, 5-11, 205, Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Institute Charter HS
Wyatt Milum, OL, 6-7,280, Kenova, W.Va./Spring Valley HS
Kaden Prather, WR, 6-4, 200, Montgomery Village, Md./Northwest HS
Tomas Rimac, OL, 6-6, 275, Brunswick, Ohio/Brunswick HS
Hammond Russell IV, DL, 6-4, 255, Dublin, Ohio/Dublin Coffman HS
Edward Vesterinen, DL, 6-4, 270, Helsinki, Finland/Helsinki Roosters Football
Victor Wikstrom, TE, 6-5, 251, Uppsala, Sweden/RIG Celsiusskolan
Andrew Wilson-Lamp, DB, 6-3, 180, Massillon, Ohio/Massillon Washington HS
