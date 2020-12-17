Brenda Kay Crim Brown Seese, 69, of Bridgeport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1951 a daughter of the late Owen F. Crim and Zeta Joan Malcom Crim. In addition, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Michael Brown, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 43 years and caregiver, Robert “Bob” Seese, whom she married on May 22, 1977. She is also survived by a daughter, JoAnn Victoria Smith and her husband Tom of Mount Clare, and son, Mike Brown and his wife Shannon of Flemington; two grandchildren, Jared Thomas Smith and Johnathan Michael Smith of Mount Clare as well; nieces and nephews, Lisa and Denny, Tiffany, Russ and Angie; son-in-law Tom; four special friends, Kathy, Skid, Debbie and Donna Marie, and a special thank you to Linda who was there every day; sisters in law, Shirley Hayes and her husband Ed of Painesville, brother-in-law, Bill Seese and his wife Connie of Lake Alferd FL, Raymond Blake of Berkley Springs, Bob Davis of Painesville, OH; sisters-in-law, Mary Seese of Fairmont, Debbie Seese of Fairmont and Nancy Seese of Flemington; two uncles, Charles Malcom and his wife Jackie of Philippi and Frank Malcom of Massillon, OH; two aunts, Shirley Corder of Philippi and Reverend Patty Post of Anmoore. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was also preceded in death by a baby sister, Debbie Crim; her in-laws, Thelma McCauley and her husband Weldon, Mabel Davis, Audrey Blake, Denzil Seese, Jr. and Danny Seese and Jim Seese. Brenda was a graduate of Flemington High School and she was a wonderful person who never knew a stranger, she would help anyone she could. She loved to travel and she had been to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Dollywood and many other places as well. She also loved attending the Seese family reunion, held every year at the family farm. She was a Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. The family would like to thank WVU Hospice for the care they gave to Brenda and the family. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuenralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Gary Devart presiding. Interment will follow in Flemington IOOF Cemetery, Flemington

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.