COVID-19 in W.Va.: Record number of new cases, active cases reported Thursday

Coronavirus update
Coronavirus update(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A record number of new cases were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Thursday.

That number is 1,636. 495 more cases were reported Thursday than on Wednesday.

Another record that was broken was that of active cases. Thursday’s number is 21,832.

The daily percent positive has gone down, though. It’s now at 8.13% whereas Wednesday it was 10.27%.

32 new deaths were also reported bringing the death toll to 1,071.

Hospitalizations are at an all time high at 781. 206 patients are in the ICU, and 84 are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).

Free COVID-19 testing daily events in our area scheduled for today, Thursday, December 17, 2020:

Taylor County: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

